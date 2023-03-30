Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner Trading Up 1.2 %

IT opened at $318.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.