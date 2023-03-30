Cardinal Capital Management Buys 149 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.53 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

