Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

