Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,400 shares of company stock worth $50,218,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.