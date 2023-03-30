Cardinal Capital Management Sells 244 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

NYSE TD opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

