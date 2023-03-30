Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

