CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 10,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643. CareMax has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax comprises about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

