Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.44–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.62.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
CCL opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
