Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $49,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

