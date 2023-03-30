CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.98 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.