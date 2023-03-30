Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, an increase of 274.7% from the February 28th total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 4.7 %

CBIO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 93,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,141. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

