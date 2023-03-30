Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, an increase of 274.7% from the February 28th total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 4.7 %
CBIO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 93,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,141. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
