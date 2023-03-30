Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 947,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

