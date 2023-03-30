Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.54. 1,346,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

