Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,936 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

