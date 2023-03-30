Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,216. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.