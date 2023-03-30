Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CETEF remained flat at C$0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.15.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

