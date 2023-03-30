Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CETEF remained flat at C$0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.15.
About Cathedral Energy Services
