CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.58

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and traded as low as $21.56. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 6,680 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

