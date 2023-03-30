CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IGR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 588,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,182. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

