CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of IGR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 588,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,182. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
