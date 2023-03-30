C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
C&C Group Company Profile
