C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.