CDbio (MCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,778.71

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00013372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $30,778.71 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
