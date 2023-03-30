Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock remained flat at $6.48 on Wednesday. 1,376,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

