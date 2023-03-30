CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £24,120 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($29,635.09).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,143.02).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,308.15).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,269.44).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($19,904.17).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($39,157.53).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £24,660 ($30,298.56).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,255.93).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde purchased 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £21,843.36 ($26,837.89).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde purchased 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £26,203.10 ($32,194.50).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($46,349.45).

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.50. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £373.35 million, a PE ratio of -13,050.00 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

