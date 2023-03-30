Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $291,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cepton by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cepton by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,428,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cepton by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cepton by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423,804 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 186,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,181. Cepton has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.18.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 432.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

