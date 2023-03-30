Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,895,531 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,895,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 2,827,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

