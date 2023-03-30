Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $136.05 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 592,601 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up about 2.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of CMS Energy worth $136,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. 372,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,449. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

