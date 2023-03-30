Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,626 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:J traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

