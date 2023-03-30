Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $79.03 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SBA Communications worth $79,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 900.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,013,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.16. 85,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.