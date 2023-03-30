Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $90.03 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $90,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

