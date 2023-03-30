Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $28,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.7% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 889.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 109,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.