Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 506,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,527,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,523. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
