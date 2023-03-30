Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 506,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,527,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,523. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

