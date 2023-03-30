Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,127,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,438,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $59,147,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 857,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,446,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 691,261 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $24,684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,745. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

