Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 149,850 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $73,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 274,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

