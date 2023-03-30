Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.1 %

TER stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,843. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.