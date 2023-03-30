Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.1 %

TER stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,843. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

