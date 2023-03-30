Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 115,816 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,816 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $48,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

