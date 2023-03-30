Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 200,219 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,219 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $63,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

CL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 586,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

