Chardan Capital Raises Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Price Target to $5.75

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
GANX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.27. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
