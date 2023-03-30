Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $55.21, but opened at $53.77. Morgan Stanley now has a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 8,663,312 shares changing hands.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

