Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 10.0 %

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 1,614,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

