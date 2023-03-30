Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

