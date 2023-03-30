Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR remained flat at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,963. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.0757 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.47%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

