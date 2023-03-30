Chia Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Chia has a total market cap of $266.37 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $38.61 or 0.00132564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,899,891 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,681 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

