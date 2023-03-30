China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
