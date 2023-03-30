China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for China Merchants Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Merchants Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.58. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

