Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 452,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,755. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

