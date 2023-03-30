Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 53,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 436,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,589. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.