Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,472. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

