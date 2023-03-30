Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

