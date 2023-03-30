Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 880,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

