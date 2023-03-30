Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,052,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 643,881 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

