Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinedigm stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Several research firms recently commented on CIDM. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

